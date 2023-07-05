Barcelona signs defender Inigo Martinez on two-year contract

Football Club Barcelona has signed defender Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club. The player signed a two-year deal with Barcelona. "An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Inigo Martinez for the player to join the Club after his contract with Athletic Club ended. The player is set to sign a two-year deal that ends on June 30, 2025, with the release clause set at 400 million euro," according to Barcelona website.

Inigo Martinez was born in Ondarroa (the Basque Country). The 32-year-old defender joins Barca with a wealth of first-division football experience under his belt. His spells at Real Sociedad and then Athletic Club saw him play over 350 La Liga games, including scoring 22 goals. Being strong in the air, a good ball carrier and solid in defence, his inclusion will improve Barca's backline even further. A veteran of many battles, Inigo Martinez is also known for his leadership and competitive nature.

He set out on his playing career at his local club, Aurrera de Ondarroa, but joined the Real Sociedad youth system at the age of 15, going on to make his top-flight debut on August 27, 2011. After six and a half seasons leading the Sociedad defense, he signed for Athletic Club, where he played up to now becoming the assured, tough and very experienced central defender.

He has also played for the Spanish national teams from the youth level right up to gaining caps for the full side. (ANI)

