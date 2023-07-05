Left Menu

"When Smith is batting you just let him be": Usman Khawaja ahead of former Australia captain's 100th Test match

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Steve Smith (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
As Australia batter Steve Smith gets ready for the Headingley clash against England that will mark his 100th Test match beginning on Thursday, his teammate Usman Khawaja opened up on his field conversation with former Australia captain and said when the right-handed batter is "batting you just let him be." The third Test of the Ashes will be held from Thursday at Headingley.

In 99 matches, Smith has scored 9113 runs with an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 half-centuries. On Thursday, only 15 cricketers are part of Australia's "hundred club," but Smith will join an even more restricted group as one of only three hitters in the history of the sport to have played 50 or more Tests and averaged at least 59. "He doesn't really say much and I know what he's like. I don't really speak to him much. 'How are you going?' 'Good', 'Anything?' That's as deep as our conversations get unless something really sticks out. Smithy really locks in, he zones in, I know he does so I just let it be. We've batted pretty well together, had a lot of partnerships since I've been playing for Australia. I understand when Smithy is batting you just let him be," Usman Khawaja said of Steve Smith as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia defeated England by 43 runs in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, with Smith leading the way with 110 and 34 in a Player-of-the-Match effort. This victory gave Australia a 2-0 series lead. Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

England XI for Leeds: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

