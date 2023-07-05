Formula One announces record 24-races for 2024

Formula 1 on Wednesday announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, approved by the World Motor Sport Council. "The calendar features 24 races that begin in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on December 8," Formula 1 said in a statement on Wednesday.

With China returning to the schedule after a five-year absence and the season-opening with races on consecutive Saturdays in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to accommodate Ramadan, Formula One will have a record 24 grand prix events in 2024. The calendar, which was released on Wednesday, changes the Japanese Grand Prix from September to April 7, with the Australian race taking place in Melbourne on March 24 and the Chinese round in Shanghai on April 21.

While Qatar and Abu Dhabi are now on consecutive weekends, Azerbaijan shifts from April to September 15, the weekend before Singapore, as the sport attempts to combine races in the same geographic area for logistical and sustainable reasons. "I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues," Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said in an official statement.

"I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment. We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season," he added. "The planned 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, which has been approved by the Motor Sport Council Members, demonstrates some important steps towards our shared goals," added Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA.

The initial schedule for this year included 24 races, including the debut of Las Vegas, however owing to COVID-19 restrictions and severe flooding, China and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola had to be scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)