"I couldn't be more excited for seasons ahead": Mason Mount after joining Manchester United

Mason Mount has admitted that he is excited to join Erik Ten Hag's roster after signing for Manchester United.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:12 IST
Mason Mount (Photo/Manchester United.com). Image Credit: ANI
Mason Mount has admitted that he is excited to join Erik Ten Hag's roster after signing for Manchester United. Since last summer some of the Manchester United players have seen improved performances. Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan Bissaka are some examples.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here," Mount said, according to manchesterunited.com, "I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United," he added.

Mount also expressed how hard his decision was to leave Chelsea after spending 18 years of his career with the club. "It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies," Mount signed off.

Manchester United football director John Murtough also expressed his delight after signing Mount. "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. "We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford. His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further by working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff," he added.

He further went on to reveal the reason which forced United to make a move for the young English midfielder. "Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness. We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond," Murtough said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

