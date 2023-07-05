Left Menu

Tennis-Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 on Wednesday to sweep into the third round of Wimbledon with a dazzling display. The Pole started a little slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court. She has started her fourth appearance in ominous fashion, however, dropping only six games in her opening two matches.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:22 IST
The Pole started a little slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court. Once the 22-year-old found her range with her lethal forehand, the four-times Grand Slam champion was unstoppable as she cruised into the third round.

World number one Swiatek, a claycourt specialist with three French Open titles to her name, has found Wimbledon tricky with her best run coming in 2021 when she reached the fourth round. She has started her fourth appearance in ominous fashion, however, dropping only six games in her opening two matches.

