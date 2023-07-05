"We already know India, it's important to mentally prepare": Kraigg Brathwaite ahead of Test series

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite opened up about the team's preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against India and said he is hoping that the familiarity with the home conditions and mental preparation will be positive factors for the hosts. The first game of the two-match Test series between West Indies and India will be played from July 12 in Dominica.

West Indies cricket have missed out on the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be staged in India later this year. Brathwaite and the team have been bolstered with the return of their star players Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, who will miss the final round of matches against Oman and Sri Lanka to start preparations for the all-format home series against India. The Men in Blue have won four straight red-ball matches against the Caribbeans.

"It's important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies (CWI), according to ESPNcricinfo. "I think as a team, and as batsmen and bowlers, we already have those thoughts in mind about what to expect, and this is why preparation is very important," he added.

"It's all about how you prepare, knowing what we're going to get in terms of conditions, we generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India's team, so it's important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters, so you know it will all come down to execution," Brathwaite said. Brathwaite urged Caribbean cricket supporters to turn out in force and cheer on their team throughout the series against India.

"Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us, but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle," the West Indies Test captain said. The second Test will mark the 100th Test clash between West Indies and India.

"That's great you know in terms of the 100th Test match against West Indies, and it's in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it's important, and we got to try to make the region proud," he added. (ANI)

