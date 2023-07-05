Tennis-Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into Wimbledon second round

Left Menu

Wu, making his Wimbledon debut and his fourth appearance at a Grand Slam, took a medical timeout early in the second set and had his pulse checked but resumed following a lengthy off-court evaluation. The world number 62 did not seem too badly affected by the unspecified issue but Tiafoe shifted gears to double his lead in the match and after freely trading breaks in the third, closed out the victory with a solid service game.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:38 IST
American world number 10 Frances Tiafoe kicked off his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by sealing a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over Chinese debutant Wu Yibing in a rain-interrupted first round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Tiafoe, seeking to become the first American man to win the trophy since Pete Sampras bagged his seventh title at the grasscourt major in 2000, recovered after dropping his serve early in the first set to level at 2-2 before rain halted play.

The players returned but were back inside two games later and when play resumed again, it was the 25-year-old Tiafoe who took charge of the tight opening set in the tiebreak and closed it out with a powerful serve. Wu, making his Wimbledon debut and his fourth appearance at a Grand Slam, took a medical timeout early in the second set and had his pulse checked but resumed following a lengthy off-court evaluation.

The world number 62 did not seem too badly affected by the unspecified issue but Tiafoe shifted gears to double his lead in the match and after freely trading breaks in the third, closed out the victory with a solid service game. The 10th seed, who reached the fourth round last year, meets Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round.

Last year's quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz also booked a spot in the second round and a clash with Mikael Ymer after a 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann. That match was suspended on Monday due to darkness and could not resume on a rainy Tuesday with Fritz up 3-2 in the decider.

The world number nine, along with Tiafoe, is looking to become the first American men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

