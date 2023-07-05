HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1620 BAUTISTA AGUT UPSET BY SAFIULLIN IN MARATHON MATCH

Unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin beat Spain's 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6 7-6(7) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 in a first-round match that lasted a little over four hours. Safiullin fired down 16 aces and struck 88 winners to move into the second round.

READ MORE Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Russian Medvedev happy with win and warm welcome Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win

Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into Wimbledon second round

Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon Beckham on Centre Court as sun comes out at Wimbledon

Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun Order of play on Wednesday

King Federer back in town as Alcaraz and Rybakina shine at Wimbledon Jabeur says now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in the sport

Sabalenka races through against Udvardy Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom

Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory

Federer watching made me nervous, Rybakina says 1556 TIAFOE TOPPLES WU

American 10th seed Frances Tiafoe booked his place in the second round with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over China's Wu Yibing in a rain-affected match. 1541 SWIATEK BREEZES PAST SORRIBES TORMO

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland made quick work of Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo by wrapping up a 6-2 6-0 win in an hour and nine minutes to advance to the third round for a third straight year. "I feel confident and happy which doesn't happen often at Wimbledon," Swiatek said. "I learned a lot and I can adjust my game now to grass courts. I'm getting there for sure."

1534 FRITZ OVERCOMES HANFMANN IN MARATHON CONTEST American ninth seed Taylor Fritz dug deep to oust German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a first-round match that lasted three hours and was suspended due to rain.

1530 HADDAD MAIA BEATS PUTINTSEVA Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 3-6 6-0 6-4.

1510 MEDVEDEV SEES OFF FERY Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev wrapped up a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over British wildcard Arthur Fery in a first-round clash.

1506 KOSTYUK SEALS COMEBACK WIN Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk fought back after being handed a bagel in the opening set to beat Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 and reach the second round.

1439 KONTAVEIT GETS FAREWELL TOUR OFF TO WINNING START Estonian former world number two Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, prolonged her Wimbledon farewell by beating Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4 in the first round.

1404 POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER PROTESTERS HALT MATCH London's Metropolitan Police and Wimbledon said two individuals have been arrested after running on to Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, sprinkling orange ticker tape and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the court. 1401 KASATKINA STEAMROLLS BURRAGE

Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina reached the third round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-2 victory over Briton Jodie Burrage in exactly one hour. 1355 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Play is underway again on outside courts following a brief suspension due to rain. 1316 PLAY SUSPENDED

Play has been suspended on all courts at Wimbledon due to rain. 1314 PROTESTERS HALT MATCH

Two Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18, sprinkling orange ticker tape and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the court. 1300 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

Play is underway again on outside courts following a brief suspension due to rain. 1239 PLAY BEGINS ON CENTRE COURT, COURT ONE

The Centre Court and Court One clashes featuring Russians Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev got under way. Both players take on Britons, with Kasatkina up against Burrage and third-seeded Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. 1210 PLAY SUSPENDED

Play has been suspended on all outside courts at Wimbledon due to rain. The start of the Court One match between Fery and Medvedev has also been delayed. 1135 PLAY UNDERWAY

The covers finally came off on the outer courts as play got underway under bright sunshine. 1100 FEDERER REMEMBERS TO BRING HIS MEMBERSHIP CARD

Months after he was turned away from the gates at the All England Club by a security guard for not carrying his membership card, Federer made sure he was armed with his credentials this time. Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Tuesday.

1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday.

Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)