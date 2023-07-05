Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-PSG appoint Enrique as new coach to replace Galtier

Paris St Germain have appointed former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique as their new manager on a two-year contract after the Ligue 1 champions parted ways with Christophe Galtier earlier on Wednesday. Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship. He left the national team after they were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in the last-16.

Tennis-Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into Wimbledon second round

American world number 10 Frances Tiafoe kicked off his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by sealing a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 victory over Chinese debutant Wu Yibing in a rain-interrupted first round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Tiafoe, seeking to become the first American man to win the trophy since Pete Sampras bagged his seventh title at the major in 2000, recovered after dropping his serve early in the first set to level at 2-2 before rain halted play.

Tennis-Kostyuk makes light of rain breaks to stun eighth seed Sakkari

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday and move into the Wimbledon second round. The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set and Sakkari's flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption in the first set and another in the second to turn the match around.

Motor racing-Red Bull ready to equal McLaren's 11 wins in a row

Formula One champions Red Bull can equal McLaren's 35-year-old record of 11 wins in a row at Silverstone on Sunday and once again Max Verstappen is set to be the man of the moment. The runaway championship leader is chasing his sixth successive win, and eighth in 10 races, at the British Grand Prix.

Soccer-Man Utd sign Mount from Chelsea on five-year deal

Manchester United have signed midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old England player, who came through Chelsea's academy and had a year left on his deal, has been signed by United for 55 million pounds ($69.88 million) plus five million in add-ons, according to reports in British media.

Tennis-Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 on Wednesday to sweep into the third round of Wimbledon with a dazzling display. The Pole started a little slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court.

Soccer-Atletico sign Turkey's Soyuncu on four-year deal

Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the player's contract with relegated Leicester City expired. Soyuncu and six more players left Leicester when their contracts expired in June, following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

MLB roundup: Mariners' Logan Gilbert shuts out Giants

Logan Gilbert pitched Seattle's first complete-game shutout in almost four years, Mike Ford and AJ Pollock supported the right-hander with home runs and the visiting Mariners made it two in a row over the San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday. Gilbert (6-5) needed just 105 pitches to blank the Giants on five hits without walking a batter. He struck out seven while becoming the first Mariner to throw a nine-inning shutout since Yusei Kikuchi accomplished the feat on Aug. 18, 2019.

Soccer-PSG will not let Mbappe go for free, says club president Al-Khelaifi

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday. Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

Tennis-Russian Medvedev happy with win and warm welcome

Russian Daniil Medvedev fought off the spirited efforts of British world number 391 Arthur Fery with a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over the 20-year-old wildcard on Wednesday as he starts his latest attempt to make a serious challenge at Wimbledon. Medvedev, 27, has only once reached the fourth round, though he missed last year's tournament due to the ban on Russian players.

