Left Menu

Tennis-Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests

I for one feel okay with everything on that end. "Again, it just can happen, I mean, anyway if you're in the wrong place in the wrong time." Last week at the Ashes cricket test a Just Stop Oil activist was carried off the Lord's pitch by England player Jonny Bairstow after throwing orange powder on the field. Dimitrov said he had thought about tackling the protesters himself.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:34 IST
Tennis-Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests

Wimbledon's security arrangements are adequate despite two court invasions by climate activists, according to Bulgarian 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov who witnessed one at close quarters.

Dimitrov was playing Japan's Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18 when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on armed with ticker-tape which they sprinkled over the playing surface. Both were quickly apprehended and the court cleared before a rain delay forced the players off.

Asked whether he felt more should have been done to stop the incident, which was repeated later when Britain's Katie Boulter was playing on the same court, Dimitrov shrugged it off. "Obviously, it's not pleasant. In the end of the day there is not much you can do. I think everyone in a way did their part as quick as possible," the former semi-finalist told reporters.

"I mean, rain was coming so it was also a little bit fortunate to come off the court and have some time to regroup a little bit and shake it off. "I thought everything was just handled good."

Wimbledon's outside courts and some of the smaller show courts allow fans to be very close to the players, making it difficult to stop protests. Security has been beefed at the All England Club up in the wake of several Just Stop Oil protests at British sporting events, with Wimbledon seen as a prime target.

Dimitrov was asked whether he was worried about his safety. "No, no, not at all," the 32-year-old said. "I think we are never left unguarded anywhere we have to go. So yeah, I mean, walking to the court, you're always surrounded by the right people. I for one feel okay with everything on that end.

"Again, it just can happen, I mean, anyway if you're in the wrong place in the wrong time." Last week at the Ashes cricket test a Just Stop Oil activist was carried off the Lord's pitch by England player Jonny Bairstow after throwing orange powder on the field.

Dimitrov said he had thought about tackling the protesters himself. "I mean, my first reaction was initially to go also, but then I also realised that's not my place to do that," Dimitrov said. "I think it just depends on the person. Whatever instinct you have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023