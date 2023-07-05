Left Menu

"McLaren was extremely fast," says Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly

In the Austrian Grand Prix race on Sunday, Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly finished the race in the 10th position therefore managing to score points for his team but he said that McLaren was extremely fast on the race day.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:34 IST
"McLaren was extremely fast," says Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly
Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly (Twitter: Photo/AlpineF1Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

In the Austrian Grand Prix race on Sunday, Alpine F1 team driver Pierre Gasly finished the race in the 10th position therefore managing to score points for his team but he said that McLaren was extremely fast on the race day. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was left with mixed feelings in the immediate aftermath of the Austrian Grand Prix, having returned to the points-paying positions but been taken aback by the progress of rivals McLaren.

After a mixed start to the season, Alpine showed signs of challenging the front-runners via a podium finish with Esteban Ocon in Monaco and a second-row grid slot with Gasly in the following round in Spain. According to the official website of Formula 1, Pierre Gasly said, "McLaren was extremely fast this weekend, which is not really a good sign for us, but at the same time it should motivate us. It shows that it's possible to make big gains. It's all in our hands and I know we've got upgrades planned on the next few races, so [I'm] looking forward to seeing what it brings."

He added, "I think there are definitely some positives. I think we maximised the race and the points that we could score today. On the other side, it feels like we want more and we want to be fighting closer to that top five. At the moment, we're just missing these two or three-tenths to Fernando [Alonso] and the Mercedes that finished just ahead of us. We've got to keep pushing, keep developing the package we've got." Gasly said, "We know what the weaknesses of the car are and where we need to improve at the moment, but it's not that easy to fix. Hopefully, some of these upgrades are going to help that."

Pierre Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon didn't have a good race as he finished in the 14th position and failed to score points for his team. Ocon, meanwhile, was left to rue a "frustrating" afternoon at the wheel that also included a five-second time penalty for a near-miss with Williams rookie Logan Sargeant in the pit lane.

As per the official website of Formula 1, Esteban Ocon said, "First of all, [we were] lacking pace compared to usual weekends," he commented. "I think we struggled a lot more with the car on dry conditions this weekend compared to Montreal or other races like Barcelona, where we were easily in the points." "We got some contact with Yuki Tsunoda in the beginning, I don't think there was damage on the car, but we need to check that exactly. And the unsafe release penalty, which is completely our fault as a team, we got it wrong there, we got five seconds."

Alpine sit fifth in the constructors' standings heading to the British Grand Prix, 107 points behind fourth-placed Ferrari and 18 clear of McLaren. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023