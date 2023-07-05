George Russell is hoping to make amends in British GP

George Russell will be hoping to give a better performance in the British Grand Prix on Sunday as the British driver finished in the seventh position in the Austrian Grand Prix. Mercedes had a disappointing Austrian Grand Prix as Russell and Hamilton finished seventh and eighth. The result means Aston Martin is just three points behind them in the battle for second in the constructors' championship.

Hamilton says Austria "highlighted areas" for Mercedes to work on, while Russell hopes the lack of performance was down to the track characteristics. According to the official website of Sky Sports, George Russell said, "I'm sure we will get to the bottom of it, but we still have the same car from two races ago in Barcelona when we were flying so the only thing that is different is the tyres, something we need to understand."

He added, "A few surprises out there, Lando and McLaren did a really great job so well done to them. We need to understand what went wrong on our side." George Russell said, "It definitely doesn't feel how we want it to, the car is moving around a lot, a little bit worse than all of the other circuits but the pace was substantially worse than we were expecting. We need to get to the bottom of it."

While concluding he said, "The upgrades are another step in the right direction, it's just another step. It's clearly circuit dependent because we were nowhere here and with the same car we were good in Canada and fast in Barcelona. That bodes well for Silverstone because Silverstone is more in line with Barcelona than it is this circuit." (ANI)

