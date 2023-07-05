Left Menu

UK govt meets with police, sports event organisers over protest disruption

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:21 IST
UK govt meets with police, sports event organisers over protest disruption

British government ministers met with police and organisers of major sports events on Wednesday to increase efforts to prevent disruption from environmental protesters over the summer. The meeting came as Just Stop Oil activists twice interrupted play at Wimbledon. The environmental group have also disrupted the second Ashes cricket test at Lord's as well as the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

This year's Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences. "We must protect the right to peaceful protest, but that does not give licence to a vocal minority to spoil events that millions of us enjoy," Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said.

"Anyone thinking of attempting to disrupt these events should think again." Interior minister Suella Braverman made clear the government will support police and event leaders to prevent protesters from frustrating fans and competitors, her office said, adding that police had updated attendees on preparations at others events, including intelligence-gathering to foil activists' plans.

The Lawn Tennis Association, the soccer Premier League, British Horseracing Authority and Silverstone Circuits were among the 15 national sports bodies and event organisers who attended, the government said. The British Grand Prix is due to take place at Silverstone on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023