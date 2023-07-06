WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Swiatek advance as climate protesters disrupt rain-hit Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic was pushed hard but secured his 350th Grand Slam victory by beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 to storm into the Wimbledon third round on a rainy Wednesday when two matches were disrupted by climate protesters. Women's top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 and Daria Kasatkina thumped Jodie Burrage 6-0 6-2 to also reach round three before organisers worked to clear the backlog of first-round matches.

Russian Daniil Medvedev overcame wildcard Arthur Fery and Marta Kostyuk battled back to knock out Maria Sakkari before Stefanos Tsitsipas won a marathon clash with Dominic Thiem 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(10-8). Scheduling was not the only headache for the All England Club, which eventually cancelled 21 matches, as the threat of protests by Just Stop Oil activists finally materialised and play was twice interrupted during matches on Court 18.

The first incident involved two protesters running on to the lawn holding boxes marked as 1,000-piece jigsaws of Centre Court before sprinkling the contents, halting play between Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro. Security staff quickly removed the individuals. The later match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australian Daria Saville was also halted by a similar incident.

"Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds," organisers said after the first incident. ADEQUATE SECURITY

Former semi-finalist Dimitrov later said that Wimbledon's security arrangements were adequate. "Obviously, it's not pleasant. In the end of the day there is not much you can do. I think everyone in a way did their part as quick as possible," the former semi-finalist told reporters.

"I mean, rain was coming so it was also a little bit fortunate to come off the court and have some time to regroup a little bit and shake it off. I thought everything was just handled good." While the crowd booed the protesters off court, fans were kinder to Medvedev who returned to Wimbledon after the lifting of last year's ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying after his 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over Briton Fery that he did not expect the warm reception.

"I was pretty nervous, I didn't get to play yesterday so I'm really happy to be back," Medvedev said. "Thank you for the nice welcome, especially against Arthur, a British guy. It was amazing as I didn't know what reception I would get and it was unbelievable."

Earlier, Kostyuk battled from a set down and overcame three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2. She became only the third women's player to beat a top-10 seed at Wimbledon in the Open Era after losing the first set 6-0. American world number 10 Frances Tiafoe saw off China's Wimbledon debutant Wu Yibing 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 before compatriot Taylor Fritz completed a 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Yannick Hanfmann.

Sixth seed Holger Rune sailed through to the second round for the first time with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 victory over British wildcard George Loffhagen.

