HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1956 SINNER CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-1 6-2 on Court One, where the roof was closed after the second set. Sinner sealed victory with an ace. READ MORE

Medvedev, Swiatek cruise as climate protesters disrupt Wimbledon Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play twice on Wimbledon day three

UK govt meets with police, sports event organisers over protest disruption Djokovic reaches round three and another milestone

Dimitrov not worried about safety despite protests Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem in five sets

Tiafoe fends off Wu to reach second round, Fritz through Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Rune sails through after rain-delayed win Russian Medvedev happy with win and warm welcome

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round

Tiafoe sees off Wu to march into Wimbledon second round Beckham on Centre Court as sun comes out at Wimbledon

Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun Order of play on Wednesday

King Federer back in town as Alcaraz and Rybakina shine at Wimbledon Jabeur says now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in the sport

Mighty Murray lifts Wimbledon gloom Without racket, Federer wows Centre Court

Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory Federer watching made me nervous, Rybakina says

1938 PLAY STOPPED ON OUTER COURT The all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego on Court 12 was suspended after both players fell due to slippery conditions.

Berrettini, who complained about the conditions to the umpire after a hard fall, was leading 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(7) 1-1 when play was suspended. 1923 KORDA OUSTED AFTER STRONG QUEEN'S SHOWING

Sebastian Korda, a semi-finalist at the Queen's Club Championship, was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon after Jiri Vesely upset the American 22nd seed 7-6(7) 4-6 6-2 6-3. 1853 TSITSIPAS OUTLASTS THIEM IN FIFTH-SET TIEBREAK

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(10-8) in a match that was suspended on Tuesday due to rain. Tsitsipas will play home favourite and twice champion Andy Murray in the second round.

"I'm not expecting anyone to support me (against Murray) and that's not my first rodeo," Tsitsipas said with a laugh. "I hope we can play on Centre Court. That court is like his living room!"

1837 DJOKOVIC THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Defending champion Novak Djokovic moved into the third round with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 victory over Australia's Jordan Thompson -- his 350th Grand Slam match victory of his career.

1827 MORE MATCHES CANCELLED Twenty-one matches scheduled for day three were cancelled as Wimbledon struggled to complete them after rain wreaked havoc on the schedule.

Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka were among the players whose matches were cancelled. 1750 WIMBLEDON NOT PLACE FOR PROTESTS - BOULTER

Britain's Katie Boulter had her say after Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted her first round match on Court 18. "I think we all sympathise with what they're going through completely. At the same time I don't know if it's the right place or time," Boulter told reporters.

"When I think back to people who have sat here... 30 hours trying to watch tennis, it's really tough on them." 1733 PLISKOVA MAKES EARLY EXIT

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova was dumped out in the first round after being beaten 6-2 6-3 by Serbian qualifier Natalija Kostic. 1726 RUNE ROLLS ON

Denmark's Holger Rune, who reached this year's French Open quarter-finals, continued his good form with a dominant 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 win over George Loffhagen in the first round. 1718 WATSON LATEST BRITON TO FALL

Heather Watson became the latest Briton to be eliminated from the women's singles after losing 6-2 7-5 to Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova. Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan have also been knocked out, with British number one Katie Boulter and 266th-ranked Sonay Kartal left carrying home hopes in the tournament.

1643 CORIC STUNNED BY UNSEEDED PELLA Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-1 first-round defeat by Argentina's Guido Pella in a match lasting three-and-a-half hours.

1620 BAUTISTA AGUT UPSET BY SAFIULLIN IN MARATHON MATCH Unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin beat Spain's 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6 7-6(7) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 in a first-round match that lasted a little over four hours.

Safiullin fired down 16 aces and struck 88 winners to move into the second round. 1556 TIAFOE TOPPLES WU

American 10th seed Frances Tiafoe booked his place in the second round with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over China's Wu Yibing in a rain-affected match. 1541 SWIATEK BREEZES PAST SORRIBES TORMO

World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland made quick work of Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo by wrapping up a 6-2 6-0 win in an hour and nine minutes to advance to the third round for a third straight year. "I feel confident and happy which doesn't happen often at Wimbledon," Swiatek said. "I learned a lot and I can adjust my game now to grass courts. I'm getting there for sure."

1534 FRITZ OVERCOMES HANFMANN IN MARATHON CONTEST American ninth seed Taylor Fritz dug deep to oust German Yannick Hanfmann 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a first-round match that lasted three hours and was suspended due to rain.

1530 HADDAD MAIA BEATS PUTINTSEVA Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 3-6 6-0 6-4.

1510 MEDVEDEV SEES OFF FERY Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev wrapped up a 7-5 6-4 6-3 victory over British wildcard Arthur Fery in a first-round clash.

1506 KOSTYUK SEALS COMEBACK WIN Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk fought back after being handed a bagel in the opening set to beat Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 and reach the second round.

1439 KONTAVEIT GETS FAREWELL TOUR OFF TO WINNING START Estonian former world number two Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, prolonged her Wimbledon farewell by beating Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4 in the first round.

1404 POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER PROTESTERS HALT MATCH London's Metropolitan Police and Wimbledon said two individuals have been arrested after running on to Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, sprinkling orange ticker tape and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the court. 1401 KASATKINA STEAMROLLS BURRAGE

Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina reached the third round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-2 victory over Briton Jodie Burrage in exactly one hour. 1314 PROTESTERS HALT MATCH

Two Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted a match between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro on Court 18, sprinkling orange ticker tape and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the court. 1239 PLAY BEGINS ON CENTRE COURT, COURT ONE

The Centre Court and Court One clashes featuring Russians Kasatkina and Daniil Medvedev got under way. Both players take on Britons, with Kasatkina up against Burrage and third-seeded Medvedev facing Arthur Fery. 1135 PLAY UNDERWAY

The covers finally came off on the outer courts as play got underway under bright sunshine. 1100 FEDERER REMEMBERS TO BRING HIS MEMBERSHIP CARD

Months after he was turned away from the gates at the All England Club by a security guard for not carrying his membership card, Federer made sure he was armed with his credentials this time. Federer, who has won Wimbledon a record eight times, sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Tuesday.

1005 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS DUE TO RAIN Light rain forced organisers to push the start of play on the outdoor courts to 1030. Britain's Met Office has predicted scattered showers across southeast England on Wednesday.

Organisers are playing catch-up after 69 matches on the outside courts were cancelled on Tuesday due to torrential rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)