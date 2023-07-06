Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test

A fresh and fit Andy Murray will lead the British men's charge in Wimbledon's second round on Thursday, where the 36-year-old will have to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas to keep alive his hopes of a deep run at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Murray has played four sets or more in four of his five matches across the last two editions of Wimbledon, but the Scot wrapped up Tuesday's opener against Ryan Peniston with uncharacteristic speed, dropping just four games en route to a straight sets win.

Motor racing-Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager's death at Spa

Pierre Gasly has not watched video footage of Dutch teenager Dilano van 't Hoff's fatal accident at Spa-Francorchamps in a junior series race last weekend and nor does he want to. What the French Formula One driver does want is for motor racing to take action now to prevent such needless tragedy in future.

Golf-If golf is a good walk spoiled these are the courses to play on

If, as Mark Twain observed, a round of golf is truly "a good walk spoiled" then these are the top 100 courses in the United States where you want to ruin your day, according to GolfPass. The list of the Top 100 Walking Courses includes many of the names found on any ranking of top U.S. courses, led by number one Pebble Beach.

Tennis-Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem in five sets

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed almost four hours and five sets over two days to subdue former world number three Dominic Thiem of Austria, as he won 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(10-8) on Wednesday to move into the Wimbledon second round. The 24-year-old Greek, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Centre Court on Thursday.

Tennis-Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene

Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon on Wednesday but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organisers reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic moved serenely through to the third round. Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 defeat of Australia's Jordan Thompson and women's top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.

Tennis-Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again

Jannik Sinner coasted into Wimbledon's third round with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday, as the eighth seed claimed a second Argentine scalp in as many matches. Sinner, who knocked out Schwartzman's compatriot Francisco Cerundolo earlier this week, showed steel to battle through a fairly even first set before turning on the style as he improved his head-to-head record against Schwartzman to 4-0.

Baseball-Yankees' Cordero suspended for violating domestic abuse policy

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has accepted a suspension for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the domestic abuse policy, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Wednesday. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the suspension was made following an investigation and that Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Ice hockey-Swede Hornqvist announces retirement after 15-year NHL career

Patric Hornqvist, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and a world championship gold medal with Sweden, announced his retirement from ice hockey on Wednesday. The 36-year-old forward, who suffered multiple concussions during the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season where he was limited to 22 games, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that his injury history was a key reason behind his decision.

Motor racing-Life in the Pitt-lane: F1 prepares for movie action

Formula One has its pitstops and pitlane and this weekend's British Grand Prix will also have Brad Pitt getting in on the action. The 59-year-old Hollywood actor's as-yet untitled Formula One movie starts filming at Silverstone against the race backdrop, with the production having its own garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th team.

Athletics-Teferi counts cost of wrong turn metres from finish

Ethiopian Senbere Teferi was seconds away from defending her Peachtree Road Race title in Atlanta on Tuesday, when a last-minute wrong turn cost the world championship silver medallist both the win and a significant chunk of prize money. Teferi, who last year won the 10-kilometre race held annually on July 4, followed a police motorcycle when it turned right just before the finish line, and ran off course.

