Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defeats Jordan Thompson to register 350th Grand Slam win

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic won his 350th Grand Slam match after he clinched a straight-set victory at Wimbledon on Wednesday by defeating Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5. Djokovic is the third player to reach the milestone of winning 350 matches. Roger Federer (369) has the most wins in Grand Slam matches followed by American Serena Williams (365).

If the Serbian player is successful in winning the eighth title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, he will equal the most Wimbledon title wins with Federer and will also become the oldest man to be crowned on the Open court. "I don't really know if I wanted to meet him this early in the tournament, but congratulations to him for a great performance today," Djokovic said after the match as per atptour.com.

"He was a bit unlucky in the second set, he had some chances, but he played a great match. He deserves a big round of applause for sure," he added. Thompson gave strong competition to Djokovic, he put the second seed under pressure and did not allow him to settle down. However, Djokovic was excellent on serve to clinch the second-round match in two hours, 27 minutes.

Thompson surrendered after a double fault in the second-set tie-break, and a series of dipping returns at the feet of a charging Thompson helped Djokovic to win the final set. Djokovic will next face the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)