Left Menu

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defeats Jordan Thompson to register 350th Grand Slam win

Djokovic is the third player to reach the milestone of winning 350 matches. Roger Federer (369) has the most wins in Grand Slam matches followed by American Serena Williams (365).

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:00 IST
Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic defeats Jordan Thompson to register 350th Grand Slam win
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Wimbledon/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic won his 350th Grand Slam match after he clinched a straight-set victory at Wimbledon on Wednesday by defeating Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5. Djokovic is the third player to reach the milestone of winning 350 matches. Roger Federer (369) has the most wins in Grand Slam matches followed by American Serena Williams (365).

If the Serbian player is successful in winning the eighth title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, he will equal the most Wimbledon title wins with Federer and will also become the oldest man to be crowned on the Open court. "I don't really know if I wanted to meet him this early in the tournament, but congratulations to him for a great performance today," Djokovic said after the match as per atptour.com.

"He was a bit unlucky in the second set, he had some chances, but he played a great match. He deserves a big round of applause for sure," he added. Thompson gave strong competition to Djokovic, he put the second seed under pressure and did not allow him to settle down. However, Djokovic was excellent on serve to clinch the second-round match in two hours, 27 minutes.

Thompson surrendered after a double fault in the second-set tie-break, and a series of dipping returns at the feet of a charging Thompson helped Djokovic to win the final set. Djokovic will next face the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023