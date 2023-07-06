Wimbledon: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem, to face Andy Murray next

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas showcased a terrific game on Wednesday to beat former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in a close five-set match. He will face two-time champion Andy Murray in his next match.

Tsitsipas defeated Thiem 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6 (10-8) in three hours and 55 minutes. On Tuesday, seven games were suspended into the second set due to rain, the Greek player played extremely well after the resumption Wednesday.

In an interview after the match, Tsitsipas said as quoted by ATP, "It was pretty stressful, I won't lie. We were out there, I don't know how many hours... for a second I thought we were doing the repeat of Isner-Mahut. It felt like forever. Obviously super glad that it went my way. Dominic is a tough competitor," Tsitsipas said. "I wish him all the best in the future." "Dominic is someone who has brought the best out of me every single time that we've had the opportunity to play each other. And it was quite frustrating at the same time. But this is tennis. I mean, we both fought hard today. We put out a show. Hope everyone enjoyed it," he continued.

Tsitsipas matched his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Dominic at 5-5 with this win. The Greek player will now set for the big match against former World No. 1 Murray on Thursday.

"I'm not expecting anyone's support, that's not my first rodeo... I'll share something with you, a few years ago when I was a kid, I remember witnessing his first Wimbledon title and thinking about it now kind of gives me goosebumps because I kind of felt what he went through during that final. And it was so difficult for him to close that last game and every time I rewatch that moment, I just feel shivers all over my body." (ANI)

