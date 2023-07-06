Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test; Motor racing-Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager's death at Spa and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test

A fresh and fit Andy Murray will lead the British men's charge in Wimbledon's second round on Thursday, where the 36-year-old will have to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas to keep alive his hopes of a deep run at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Murray has played four sets or more in four of his five matches across the last two editions of Wimbledon, but the Scot wrapped up Tuesday's opener against Ryan Peniston with uncharacteristic speed, dropping just four games en route to a straight sets win.

Motor racing-Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager's death at Spa

Pierre Gasly has not watched video footage of Dutch teenager Dilano van 't Hoff's fatal accident at Spa-Francorchamps in a junior series race last weekend and nor does he want to. What the French Formula One driver does want is for motor racing to take action now to prevent such needless tragedy in future.

Soccer-Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr

The Rio de Janeiro government named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr on Wednesday which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct. Brazil forward Vinicius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors that season.

Tennis-Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem in five sets

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed almost four hours and five sets over two days to subdue former world number three Dominic Thiem of Austria, as he won 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(10-8) on Wednesday to move into the Wimbledon second round. The 24-year-old Greek, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Centre Court on Thursday.

Cycling-Hindley savours Tour stage win after 'living like a monk'

After preparing for the Tour de France with monastic devotion and humble goals, Australian Jai Hindley surprised himself with victory in stage five, snatching the yellow jersey and the spotlight from Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. The Bora–Hansgrohe cyclist took the jersey from Pogacar's UAE Emirates team mate Adam Yates after the first mountain stage, and leads second-placed Vingegaard by 47 seconds and sixth-placed Pogacar by one minute, 40 seconds in the general classification.

Tennis-Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene

Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon on Wednesday but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organisers reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic moved serenely through to the third round. Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 defeat of Australia's Jordan Thompson and women's top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.

Report: NBA's in-season tourney will end in Las Vegas

The NBA's first in-season tournament will conclude with the semifinals and final in Las Vegas, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the final for Dec. 9, and stats from the event, with the exception of the title game, will be included as part of the regular season, per ESPN.

Ice hockey-Swede Hornqvist announces retirement after 15-year NHL career

Patric Hornqvist, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and a world championship gold medal with Sweden, announced his retirement from ice hockey on Wednesday. The 36-year-old forward, who suffered multiple concussions during the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season where he was limited to 22 games, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that his injury history was a key reason behind his decision.

Motor racing-Life in the Pitt-lane: F1 prepares for movie action

Formula One has its pitstops and pitlane and this weekend's British Grand Prix will also have Brad Pitt getting in on the action. The 59-year-old Hollywood actor's as-yet untitled Formula One movie starts filming at Silverstone against the race backdrop, with the production having its own garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th team.

Soccer-US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup

Rose Lavelle said she is more comfortable taking on the responsibilities of leadership and is ready to step up as a senior member of the U.S. squad when she heads to her second Women's World Cup, even as questions remain around her fitness. The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final as the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and last played on April 8 in a friendly against Ireland.

