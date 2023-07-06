Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test; Soccer-Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test

A fresh and fit Andy Murray will lead the British men's charge in Wimbledon's second round on Thursday, where the 36-year-old will have to overcome Stefanos Tsitsipas to keep alive his hopes of a deep run at the grasscourt Grand Slam. Murray has played four sets or more in four of his five matches across the last two editions of Wimbledon, but the Scot wrapped up Tuesday's opener against Ryan Peniston with uncharacteristic speed, dropping just four games en route to a straight sets win.

Soccer-Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr

The Rio de Janeiro government named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr on Wednesday which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct. Brazil forward Vinicius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, the 10th such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors that season.

Tennis-Brooksby accepts provisional suspension but denies 'whereabouts' violation

Jenson Brooksby has accepted a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after being accused of missing three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period but the American said he has denied the charge. The 22-year-old has not competed since the Australian Open in January after undergoing two wrist surgeries. He reached the third round of the Grand Slam after knocking out second seed Casper Ruud.

Cycling-Hindley savours Tour stage win after 'living like a monk'

After preparing for the Tour de France with monastic devotion and humble goals, Australian Jai Hindley surprised himself with victory in stage five, snatching the yellow jersey and the spotlight from Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. The Bora–Hansgrohe cyclist took the jersey from Pogacar's UAE Emirates team mate Adam Yates after the first mountain stage, and leads second-placed Vingegaard by 47 seconds and sixth-placed Pogacar by one minute, 40 seconds in the general classification.

Tennis-Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene

Climate change protesters and yet more rain snagged Wimbledon on Wednesday but while security and scheduling headaches intensified for the organisers reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic moved serenely through to the third round. Djokovic bagged his 350th Grand Slam victory with a 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 defeat of Australia's Jordan Thompson and women's top seed Iga Swiatek also cruised into the third round.

MLB roundup: Twins' Pablo Lopez fans 12, blanks Royals

Pablo Lopez struck out a career-high 12 batters and scattered four hits for the first complete-game shutout of his career as the Minnesota Twins completed a series sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 5-0 win on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Lopez (5-5) needed just 100 pitches, 76 of which were strikes, to complete the gem. He struck out the side in both the fifth and sixth innings to highlight a stretch that saw him retire 15 batters in a row. He didn't walk a batter and allowed two extra-base hits -- two-out doubles in the first and eighth innings.

Tennis-Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA

Russia's Daria Kasatkina has expressed reservations about competing in any future WTA tournaments in Saudi Arabia, saying "not everything is about money", amid reports the Gulf State may be set to plough huge amounts of cash into the sport. Saudi Arabia has made massive investments in soccer, Formula One, boxing and golf in recent years and ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi said he had held discussions with its Public Investment Fund (PIF) on various projects.

Report: NBA's in-season tourney will end in Las Vegas

The NBA's first in-season tournament will conclude with the semifinals and final in Las Vegas, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the final for Dec. 9, and stats from the event, with the exception of the title game, will be included as part of the regular season, per ESPN.

Golf-McDowell wants Ryder Cup eligibility for LIV's European players

The DP World Tour would look "foolish" if European players from the LIV Golf circuit are not considered for this year's Ryder Cup as their American counterparts remain eligible, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said. Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who have played 28 Ryder Cups between them and are now with the LIV Series, are ineligible for this year's edition of the biennial competition after resigning from the DP World Tour in May.

Soccer-US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup

Rose Lavelle said she is more comfortable taking on the responsibilities of leadership and is ready to step up as a senior member of the U.S. squad when she heads to her second Women's World Cup, even as questions remain around her fitness. The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final as the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and last played on April 8 in a friendly against Ireland.

