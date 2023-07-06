Cricket-Bangladesh captain Tamim announces shock retirement before World Cup
Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its 50-overs World Cup campaign in India. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment." The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on Oct. 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim's exit.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday, three months before the team begins its 50-overs World Cup campaign in India. The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career in a news conference.
"This is the end for me," Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters. "I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."
The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on Oct. 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim's exit. A leading contender is Shakib Al Hasan, who captains the T20 side.
Left-handed opener Tamim has scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries. His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.
Tamim skipped the one-off test against Afghanistan last month with a stiff back and scored 13 in Wednesday's one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram, in what turned out his last international outing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India beat Bangladesh by 31 runs to win Women's Emerging Asia Cup
India wins inaugural ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup; Kanika, Shreyanka star in 31-run win over Bangladesh in final
India beat Bangladesh by 31 runs to win Women's Emerging Asia Cup
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation
"Afghanistan again becomes epicentre of terrorism," says Vladimir Voronkov