HI distributes hockey equipments worth over Rs 8 crore to states, units, academies

In an initiative to promote the sport at the grassroots, Hockey India has distributed over 11,000 sticks, 3,300 balls and safety equipment worth Rs eight crore to state associations, member units and academies across the country.

The initiative is a part of its 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan' programme, which not only aims to develop the game at the grassroots but also encourage underprivileged children to take up the sport.

All state associations, member units and academies such as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Him Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy among others are the beneficiaries of the programme.

The state and member units distributed the equipments in their respective districts.

Speaking about the initiative, HI president Dilip Tirkey said, ''This drive aligns with our vision of building a strong foundation for hockey development in India.

''By equipping young players with quality hockey sticks, balls, and playing safety equipment, we aim to create an enabling environment that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.'' HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, ''The impact of this initiative is expected to be far-reaching, benefiting numerous young players who aspire to represent India at the national and international levels.''

