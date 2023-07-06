Left Menu

HI distributes hockey equipments worth over Rs 8 crore to states, units, academies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:39 IST
HI distributes hockey equipments worth over Rs 8 crore to states, units, academies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative to promote the sport at the grassroots, Hockey India has distributed over 11,000 sticks, 3,300 balls and safety equipment worth Rs eight crore to state associations, member units and academies across the country.

The initiative is a part of its 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan' programme, which not only aims to develop the game at the grassroots but also encourage underprivileged children to take up the sport.

All state associations, member units and academies such as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Him Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy among others are the beneficiaries of the programme.

The state and member units distributed the equipments in their respective districts.

Speaking about the initiative, HI president Dilip Tirkey said, ''This drive aligns with our vision of building a strong foundation for hockey development in India.

''By equipping young players with quality hockey sticks, balls, and playing safety equipment, we aim to create an enabling environment that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.'' HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, ''The impact of this initiative is expected to be far-reaching, benefiting numerous young players who aspire to represent India at the national and international levels.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023