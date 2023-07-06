Ashes 3rd Test: England win toss, opt to field against Australia

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the third test match of the Ashes Series at Headingley in Leeds that began on Thursday. Hosts England will hope the Ashes series alive as they are 0-2 behind Australia.

Australia's Steve Smith, who has performed well so far in the series, will be playing his 100th match. Cricket fans will expect some magic from his bat. "We gonna have a bowl. We were happy doing either way. We have had a few thought process going into this. Happy with the team going into this. Brook is a quality player. He can fit in anywhere. There is a great atmosphere in the unit. They get behind us here. Looking forward to the game," England skipper stokes said at the toss.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins said they would have bowled as well. "Three Changes. Cam Green has a slight strain. Mitch Marsh comes in. Fifth Test for Toddy in last few months. Smith has set some standard over the last so many years. Wouldn't expect anything less coming here." England's Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Australia's Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland. (ANI)

