Boxing-Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday. Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:16 IST
Representational Image (Photo/OlympicWebsite) Image Credit: ANI

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday. Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Dubois, 25, is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while 36-year-old Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion. Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

