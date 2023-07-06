Paris Saint Germain sign Milan Skriniar on five-year deal

French football club, Paris Saint Germain which plays in Ligue 1 signed defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan on a five-year deal on Thursday. According to the official website of Paris Saint Germain, "Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Milan Skriniar has signed a five-year deal with the club. The Slovak defender's contract runs until 30 June 2028."

"Milan Skriniar, having come through the ranks at FK Ziar nad Hronom, his hometown club in Slovakia, the imposing 6ft4" centre-back began his professional career at MSK Zilina in 2011. The following year he bagged himself a league-and-cup double before gaining experience on loan to FC VION ZlatE Moravce in 2013." After being named as the league's best defender in 2017, Skriniar's stock continued to rise. He moved to Inter Milan and went on to make 246 appearances for the Nerazzurri across five seasons, scoring ten goals, as well as adding the 2020-21 Serie A title, the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Coppa Italia and both the 2021 and the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana to his trophy cabinet.

Skriniar was called up to the Slovakia national team for the first time in 2016, just a few weeks before featuring at that year's European Championship in France and has already been capped 60 times for his country at the tender age of 28. As per the official website of Paris Saint Germain, Milan Skriniar said, "I am very happy to be part of this wonderful Club", said Milan Skriniar. "PSG is one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans."

Aged just 21, Skriniar burst onto the scene with Sampdoria. He played all but three Serie A games in his first season in Italy and was named the league's top defender. AC Milan, Roma, and Juventus all sought to sign him, but he opted for Inter in June 2017, and he once again quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

It's no coincidence that, since 2017, he's been the most-used outfield player by the various coaches Inter has had, and he helped them dethrone Juve to win the league title in 2021. He missed out on last season's Champions League final, watching from the bench as Inter were defeated by Manchester City, but he's now ready to take on another challenge with the Rouge-et-Bleu.

Skriniar started his career as a forward. When he arrived at Zilina, he then moved back into midfield before becoming the defensive rock he is today. In Zilina, he was still a goal threat though, scoring 12 times in 82 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)