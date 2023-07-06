Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC sign goalkeeper Prateek Singh and defender Sachu Siby

Defender Siby was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League, where he played a vital role in Kerala United's title-winning campaign. Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

Chennaiyin FC sign goalkeeper Prateek Singh and defender Sachu Siby
Chennaiyin FC, on Thursday, roped in talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team's defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

''I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I'm looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans,'' Prateek commented.

Defender Siby was impressive in the 2022-23 Kerala Premier League, where he played a vital role in Kerala United's title-winning campaign.

Siby became the third defender to join the Marina Machans this season after Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

