Luis Enrique is new manager of Paris Saint Germain

On Wednesday, Paris Saint Germain signed Luis Enrique as their new manager on a two-year deal. 53-year-old Luis Enrique has previously managed Football Club Barcelona, Roma, Celta Vigo and also managed the Spanish Football team.

According to the official website of Paris Saint Germain it states, "Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as its first team's new head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two-year contract." Luis Enrique Martinez Garcia, 53, joins Paris Saint-Germain with a solid honours list and a magnificent international reputation behind him. After beginning his playing career at Sporting Gijon (1989-1992) and continuing it at Real Madrid (1992-1996), the highly versatile ex-player took it to the next level before bringing it to an end at FC Barcelona (1996-2004).

Four years after hanging up his boots, Enrique would enter the world of management, starting with Barcelona's 'B' team (2008-2011) before moving onto AS Roma (2011-2012) in what was his first-ever spell abroad. After a stint at Celta Vigo in 2013-14, the Spaniard eventually found himself sitting in the Barca dugout in 2014, where he picked up his first few titles as a manager. During the 2014-2015 season, he would pull off a remarkable and historic treble, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey, which were complemented a few months later by a Supercopa de Espana and a FIFA Club World Cup. Enrique's time at Barcelona would come to an end in 2017 but not before he added another Spanish league title and two further Copas del Rey.

Enrique then took charge of the Spanish national team from July 2018 to June 2019, followed by a second spell from November 2019 to December 2022. With La Roja, he reached the semi-finals of EURO 2020 as well as the final of the UEFA Nations League in 2021. In addition, the Spanish coach has taken home a whole host of individual awards in his career, including the FIFA World Coach of the Year award in 2015.

As per the official website of Paris Saint Germain, Luis Enrique said, "I'm delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience," Enrique said. "It's so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG." (ANI)

