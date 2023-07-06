HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (times GMT): 1215 HURKACZ BEATS BRITON CHOINSKI

Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat British wildcard Jan Choinski 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round. READ MORE

Protesters should work with sport - Wimbledon panellists Battling Svitolina knocks Mertens out of Wimbledon

Fresh Murray leads charge of British men, faces Tsitsipas test Order of play on Thursday Problems mount for Wimbledon, but Djokovic and Swiatek serene

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play twice on Wimbledon day three Djokovic reaches round three and another milestone

Russian Medvedev happy with win and warm welcome Superb Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round

Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem in five sets Kostyuk makes light of rain breaks to stun eighth seed Sakkari

Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round

Tiafoe fends off Wu to reach Wimbledon second round, Fritz through 1135 SVITOLINA KNOCKS OUT MERTENS

Wildcard and 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina toppled 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1 to move into the third round. Ukrainian Svitolina will next face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who came through qualifiers to enter the main draw.

1009 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. Britain's Met Office has forecast a largely rain-free day, which would provide relief for organisers after a chaotic start to the Grand Slam.

Rain caused more scheduling delays and climate change protesters added to the disruption on Wednesday. Seventeen men's and women's first-round matches have yet to start or remain unfinished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)