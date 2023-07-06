3rd Ashes Test: English bowlers dominate, Aussies in trouble after conclusion of first session

England bowlers dominated the first session in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday as they took four wickets and kept Australia at a score of 91-4. After 26 over, Australia is 91-4. On the crease is Mitchell Marsh batting on 5* and Travis Head on 10*.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were the only Australian batter to cross the 20-run mark. England's Stuart Broad took two wickets and gave away just 20 runs in five overs. England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first.

In the 1st over, with the new ball, Stuart Broad took the wicket of David Warner. A big edge led the ball into the safe hands of Zak Crawley in the slip. David Warner scored four runs off five balls. In the 12.6 over, Mark Wood cleaned all ends up of Usman Khawaja's wicket. Wood bowled a blistering ball with a pace of 95mph, knocking the leg stump off the ground.

Usman Khawaja had no chance as the ball swung in and hit the leg stump. Usman Khawaja scored 13 runs off 37 balls while hitting four boundaries. In the 19.3 over, Chris Woakes got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. A slight edge of the bats of Marnus took the ball into the safe hand of Joe Root who was standing at first slip.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 21 runs off 58 balls while hitting four boundaries. In the 24.2 over, Stuart Broad struck again this time he took the wicket of the man in form Steve Smith. A little inside edge on the bat led the ball to fall into the hands of the wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Steve Smith made 22 runs off 31 balls while smashing one boundary and one maximum. Brief Score: Australia ( Steve Smith 22, Marnus Labuschagne 21 & Stuart Broad 2/20) (ANI)

