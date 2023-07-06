Sensex milestones

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 339.60 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,785.64 on Thursday. During the day, the 30-share benchmark climbed 386.94 points or 0.59 per cent to hit its new lifetime peak of 65,832.98.

Following are the major milestones reached by the 30-share Sensex in recent years: * July 6, 2023: Sensex ends at an all-time high of 65,785.64; hits record intra-day peak of 65,832.98 * July 4, 2023: Ends at an all-time high of 65,479.05; hits intra-day peak of 65,672.97 * July 3, 2023: Settles at an all-time high of 65,205.05; also ends above 65,000-mark for the first time * June 30, 2023: Settles above 64,000-mark * June 28, 2023: Reaches record 64,000-mark in intra-day trade * November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time * October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade * October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark for the first time in intra-day and at close of trade * September 24, 2021: Reaches 60,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 16, 2021: Touches 59,000-mark for the first time both in intra-day and at close of trade * September 3, 2021: Scales 58,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level * August 31, 2021: Goes past 57,000-mark in intra-day trade and also closes above that level * August 27, 2021: Closes above 56,000-mark for the first time * August 18, 2021: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day * August 13, 2021: Rallies above 55,000-mark for the first time and closed above that level * August 4, 2021: Crosses 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and closes above that level * July 7, 2021: Closes above 53,000-mark for the first time * June 22, 2021: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 15, 2021: Rallies above 52,000-mark * February 8, 2021: Ends above 51,000-level * February 5, 2021: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 3, 2021: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * January 21, 2021: The benchmark touches the 50,000-mark in intra-day trade.

