Left Menu

Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery

PTI | Limerick | Updated: 09-07-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 09:31 IST
Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

India's Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country's medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold here.

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men's U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.

Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women's Under-18 title. Priyansh had an intense opening round where the former Under-18 world champion Brenk levelled the Indian 29-all, shooting two arrows closer to the target.

A composed Priyansh came up with a perfect round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure following the promising start in the first end.

From a three-point advantage after the second end, Priyansh went on to build on his lead and was 118-112 ahead before the fifth and final round.

The duo ended as they started, shooting 29 each which was enough for Priyansh to claim the U-21 world title in compound section.

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships as she defeated Leann.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India's fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India's hope for a third medal on Saturday evaporated when Avneet Kaur went down to Hallie Boulton of Great Britain in a shoot-off.

After a tied 138-all finish, Hallie edged out the Indian 10-9 in the shoot-off.

India have so far won nine medals that also include one silver and three bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023