Left Menu

Athletics-McLaughlin credits 'championship coach' Kersee in 400m triumph

The queen of the hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin, has staked her claim in the 400 metres flat, picking up the U.S. title in her new event on Saturday as she follows a path set by top coach Bobby Kersee to perfection.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 09:52 IST
Athletics-McLaughlin credits 'championship coach' Kersee in 400m triumph
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The queen of the hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin, has staked her claim in the 400 metres flat, picking up the U.S. title in her new event on Saturday as she follows a path set by top coach Bobby Kersee to perfection. She collected gold in Tokyo two years ago and sent the crowd in Eugene, Oregon, to their feet in 2022 when she took a chunk out of her own world record to win the 400m hurdles World Championship.

And just when it looked as though she had no more accolades to collect, Kersee sent his star pupil out to conquer new territory. The plan could scarcely have gone better, as she won the 400m national championship in a world-leading 48.74 seconds on Saturday to qualify for the event at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"Bobby's a championship coach. He works back from our major championships to know when we need to be ready and he's always proven to have us ready when it matters most," she told reporters. The 23-year-old would be entitled to compete in both the 400m and 400m hurdles at worlds, with reigning title holders earning an automatic spot, but said she has "no idea" if she will attempt a double when the competition kicks off on Aug. 19.

"All I know is that today is Saturday and tomorrow's Sunday," she said, adding that there is still work to be done to fine-tune her strategy. "I want to continue to get better (and) put the race together properly," said McLaughlin. "Once I get the front half and back half together, that's when it happens, and I think today was (example) of that."

The U.S. championships wrap up on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023