England women seal T20I series after winning third match against Australia

England women sealed the series win against Australia after their five-wicket victory in the third T20I match at the Lord's on Saturday. This is Australia's first T20I series loss since 2017. Alice Capsey guided England with a quickfire 46 in the third T20I of the multi-format series, as the hosts overcame London's fickle weather to successfully chase down a revised total of 119 off 14 overs with four deliveries remaining.

It meant England claimed a 2-1 series victory over Australia in the T20I component of the Women's Ashes and stayed in the hunt to pull off an unlikely overall victory ahead of the three ODI series that will commence in Bristol on Wednesday. Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4 following victories in the one-off Test and first T20I and require just one win during the three ODIs to retain the Ashes.

England will need to win all three ODIs to claim the Ashes and their task will be difficult given Australia currently holds a 15-match winning streak in the format and are the reigning ICC Women's World Cup champions after they claimed a seventh crown in New Zealand last year. More than 20,000 fans packed into Lord's to watch the rivals and Australia compiled a good total of 155/7 on the back of decent knocks from experienced trio Ellyse Perry (34), Beth Mooney (32) and Ashleigh Gardner (32).

Player of the Series Danni Wyatt (26) got the home side off to another quick start in reply and Capsey combined well with Nat Sciver-Brunt (25) to ensure England claimed the victory and stayed in contention to win the Women's Ashes. Brief scores: Australia 155/7 (Ellyse Perry 34, Ashleigh Gardner 32, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2-31) vs England 121/5 (Alice Capsey 46, Danni Wyatt, Megan Schutt 2-35). (ANI)

