Australia's Travis Head completes 5,000 international cricket runs

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head completed 5,000 international runs on Saturday. Head accomplished this landmark during Australia's third Ashes Test against England at Headingley.

In the first innings, Head scored a cautious 39 in 74 balls and had a 155-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh to revive Australia's innings. In the second innings, Head once again helped his side in trouble, scoring a gutsy 77 in 112 balls with seven fours and three sixes to take his side's second innings lead to 250 runs. Now in 111 appearances in international cricket, Head has scored 5,065 runs at an average of 42.20. His strike rate is a solid 76.55. He has also scored nine centuries and 30 fifties in 132 innings, with best score of 175.

The left-handed batter's most successful format is Tests. In 40 Tests, he has scored 2,808 runs at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 64.08. He has six centuries and 16 half-centuries in 65 innings, with the best score of 175. He has also featured in 54 ODIs for Australia. He has scored 1,912 runs at an average of 40.68 in 51 innings at a strike rate of 96.81. Head has scored three centuries and 14 half-centuries in the format, with best score of 152.

Head has also played 17 T20Is for Australia in which he has scored 345 runs at an average of 26.53. His best score in the format is 48* and his strike rate is 133.20. The batter has been in impressive form in 2023. In 11 international matches this year, he has scored 841 runs at an average of 52.56. He has scored one century and six fifties in 18 innings, with best score of 163.

Coming to the match, England ended the day four at 27/0, with Ben Duckett (18*) and Zak Crawley (9*) unbeaten. They are chasing 251 runs to keep the Ashes alive. Earlier, Australia was bundled out for 224 in their second innings. Important knocks came from Head (77), Usman Khawaja (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (33). Australia was once reduced to 90/4, but a 41-run stand between Head and Mitchell Marsh (28) and another 41-run stand between Head and Todd Murphy (11) took Aussies lead to 250 runs.

Stuart Broad (3/45), Chris Woakes (3/68), Mark Wood (2/66) were the best bowlers for England. The pace trio helped England get a tight grip on the game. Moeen Ali also took two wickets. Also, England was in huge trouble in their first innings and was at 87/5 at one point with Zak Crawley (33) being a key contributor at the top. Another Headingley masterclass from Stokes (80 in 108 balls with six fours and five sixes) and important knocks from Moeen Ali (21) and Mark Wood (24 in eight balls, with one four and three sixes) took England to 237. England were trailing Australia by 26 runs.

Pat Cummins, the skipper was the best bowler for Aussies, taking 6/91. Mitchell Starc took two wickets. Mitchell Marsh and Todd Murphy got one each. England put Australia to bat first and the visitors were bundled out for 263 runs in 60.4 overs. Australia slipped to 85/4, but with a 155-run stand for the fifth wicket between Mitchell Marsh (118 in 118 balls, 17 fours and four sixes) and Travis Head (39 in 74 balls), the Aussies were back on track. But after the dismissal of these two batters, Australia experienced another collapse and was bundled out for 263 runs.

Wood (5/34) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes (3/73) and Stuart Broad (2/58) also bowled really well. (ANI)

