Need to fix few things before going into ODIs: Australia's captain Healy after losing T20I series by 1-2

After losing the T20I series by 1-2 against England, Australian captain Alyssa Healy insisted her team to improve their game for the remaining Ashes of three-match ODI series starting from July 12. England women sealed the series win against Australia after their five-wicket victory in the third T20I match at the Lord's on Saturday.

"They just played a really good innings, we didn't execute as much as we wanted to do. It's the T20 format, when you're not on, you can be pounced upon by teams. And I thought England were solid throughout the series. We have to fix a few things before going into the ODI series. Schedule is hectic, we just want to rest and focus on the next game," Healy said in the post-match presentation. Australia leads the multi-format series by 6-4. By winning the one-off Test (four points) and first T20I (two points), Australia gained a lead of 6-0 over the hosts. England bounced back with wins in two T20Is, to get four points to their name. England has won the T20I series 2-1.

England has three ODIs left to play, which will start from Wednesday onwards. It would be important for England to win all three ODIs if they want to win the Ashes. Coming to the match, England put Australia to bat and visitors posted 155/7 on the board. Ellyse Perry (34 in 25 balls, three fours and a six), Ashleigh Gardner (32 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Beth Mooney (32 in 27 balls with five fours) played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chasing 156, England lost six overs to rain and revised target was 119. Danielle Wyatt (26 in 15 balls with five fours) and Nat-Sciver (25 in 25 balls with two fours) laid a platform for young all-rounder Alice Capsey to go off with her bat in the end. She scored 46 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. England won the match by five wickets.

Megan Schutt (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Capsey won the 'Player of the Match' award for her quickfire knock.

Danielle won the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 109 runs in three games, which also included a knock of 76 runs in 46 balls in 2nd T20I. (ANI)

