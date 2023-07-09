Left Menu

Wimbledon: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys move to Round 16 at ease, Jabeur reaches third time in row

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Image Credit: ANI
World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka outplayed No.40 Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Sabalenka achieved a record at the Grand Slams this year of 15-1 with this win on Saturday.

Sabalenka will next clash with No.22 Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarterfinals. Alexandrova advanced to her first Grand Slams Round of 16 after beating Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-4. On the other hand, defending champion Elena Rybakina progressed to the fourth round after defeating British player Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court.

No.6 seed Ons Jabeur ousted Bianca Andreescu in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 48 minutes. Jabeur has reached Wimbledon's fourth round third time in a row. While, Madison Keys advanced to the Round 16 after defeating unseeded Marta Kostyuk with 6-4, 6-1.

Earlier, The No.9 seed Petra Kvitova dodged the rain and quelled a dogged opponent Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of Wimbledon for the seventh time. (ANI)

