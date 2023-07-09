Left Menu

Soccer-Dynamo Kyiv criticise Fenerbahce for pre-season games in Russia

Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv said Fenerbahce were a club "without honour and conscience" in a strongly-worded statement after the Turkish side travelled to Russia to play in a pre-season tournament. "The bloody money of (Russian energy giant) Gazprom has eclipsed everything for you, left you without honour and conscience," Dynamo said in a statement. Fenerbahce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv said Fenerbahce were a club "without honour and conscience" in a strongly-worded statement after the Turkish side travelled to Russia to play in a pre-season tournament. Fenerbahce are playing Zenit St Petersburg, Red Star Belgrade and Azerbaijan side Neftci in the Pari Premier Cup from Sunday, with matches being held at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg.

Russian teams were suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the country's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation". "The bloody money of (Russian energy giant) Gazprom has eclipsed everything for you, left you without honour and conscience," Dynamo said in a statement.

Fenerbahce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. Dynamo accused the Turkish club of accepting "bloody handouts from the sponsors of terrorism," and added: "Nothing can justify this step. No money can compensate you for this shameful behaviour, this trip to the killer without morals and human qualities."

Last year, Fenerbahce were given a one-game partial stadium closure, suspended for two years, after their fans chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin's name in a game against Dynamo Kyiv. UEFA's Appeals Body had fined Fenerbahce 50,000 euros ($54,835) and ordered the partial closure of their stadium.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

