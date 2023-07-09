Tennis-It's all popping off: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne during serve

Left Menu

Tens of thousands of champagne bottles are opened during the Wimbledon Championships every year but on Sunday one chair umpire politely asked patrons to keep them corked, at least until the players on court had served.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:37 IST
Tens of thousands of champagne bottles are opened during the Wimbledon Championships every year but on Sunday one chair umpire politely asked patrons to keep them corked, at least until the players on court had served. As action got underway between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva on Court Three, one fan decided to mark Middle Sunday by uncorking a bottle of champagne that burst the bubble in the third-round contest between the two Russians.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve," Australian umpire John Blom said on the microphone for all to hear. Potapova, who was about to serve, stopped to listen to the announcement before nodding her head in approval with a smile, amid scattered applause.

In 2019, a similar announcement was made by an umpire when a champagne cork flew on to the court during a match between Benoit Paire and Jiri Vesely. The All England Club's conditions of entry to the grounds state: "All corked bottles, including bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, must be opened prior to being taken into the stands of any court."

