Left Menu

Cricket-Root out just before lunch to leave third Ashes test in the balance

A captain's innings of a more battling kind could once again be required to drag England over the line.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:53 IST
Cricket-Root out just before lunch to leave third Ashes test in the balance
Joe Root. Image Credit: ANI

In a series where the momentum has changed hands hour by hour, the dismissal of Joe Root just before lunch on Sunday left England on 153-4 on day four of the third Ashes test, still chasing 98 more runs to secure victory.

Needing to win the match to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two tests of the series to spare, the wickets of Ben Duckett (23) and Moeen Ali (5), moved up to number three in the order, did little to settle the nerves at Headingley. Opener Zak Crawley looked in good touch to help England progress before he edged one to the slips when on 44, bringing Harry Brook to the crease, joining fellow Yorkshireman Root in the middle on their home ground.

After some nervy early moments, Root started to play his shots only to glove one through to wicket keeper Alex Carey to depart for 21, bringing 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to the crease. The skipper will come out after lunch alongside Brook, who still looks nervy on 40. A captain's innings of a more battling kind could once again be required to drag England over the line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023