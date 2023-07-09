Tennis-Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown
Vondrousova will meet the winner of the tie between fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semi-finals.
Marketa Vondrousova recovered from an error-strewn start to seal a quarter-final berth at Wimbledon with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Marie Bouzkova in their all-Czech clash on Sunday. Vondrousova looked uncomfortable throughout the contest, committing 44 unforced errors, but held her nerve to grind out a win despite dropping the first set.
Bouzkova started well, winning four straight games en route to a 5-1 lead in the opening set as several of Vondrousova's errant shots found the net. The 32nd seed stumbled while serving for the set, allowing Vondrousova to reclaim a break, but she broke back immediately to seal the opener.
Vondrousova launched her comeback in the second set as she produced some deft drop shots to claim two breaks and force a decider. With her confidence restored, she made no mistake as she moved 4-3 ahead and then wrapped up victory with another break.
Vondrousova will meet the winner of the tie between fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semi-finals.
