Left Menu

Tennis-Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown

With her confidence restored, she made no mistake as she moved 4-3 ahead and then wrapped up victory with another break. Vondrousova will meet the winner of the tie between fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semi-finals.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:59 IST
Tennis-Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown
Marketa Vondrousova Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marketa Vondrousova recovered from an error-strewn start to seal a quarter-final berth at Wimbledon with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 victory over Marie Bouzkova in their all-Czech clash on Sunday. Vondrousova looked uncomfortable throughout the contest, committing 44 unforced errors, but held her nerve to grind out a win despite dropping the first set.

Bouzkova started well, winning four straight games en route to a 5-1 lead in the opening set as several of Vondrousova's errant shots found the net. The 32nd seed stumbled while serving for the set, allowing Vondrousova to reclaim a break, but she broke back immediately to seal the opener.

Vondrousova launched her comeback in the second set as she produced some deft drop shots to claim two breaks and force a decider. With her confidence restored, she made no mistake as she moved 4-3 ahead and then wrapped up victory with another break.

Vondrousova will meet the winner of the tie between fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023