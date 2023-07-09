HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT): 1225 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Marketa Vondrousova moved into the quarter-finals after beating fellow Czech and 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3. READ MORE

1006 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius.

Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive title at the grasscourt Grand Slam, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will also return to Centre Court when she takes on Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina will face Belarusian two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

