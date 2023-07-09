Left Menu

Athletics-Long jumpers Pinnock, Ricketts highlight day three of Jamaican championships

Shanieka Ricketts is now targeting her third world championship medal after leaping 14.79 metres (wind +2.6 m/s) to win her fifth national title in the triple jump. The two-time world championship silver medallist was elated to recover in time from an injury sustained at the Oslo Diamond league meet on June 16 to win ahead of Ackelia Smith with 14.26m.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:09 IST
Athletics-Long jumpers Pinnock, Ricketts highlight day three of Jamaican championships

NCAA Champion Wayne Pinnock signalled his intention to challenge for a medal at this summer's World Championships in Budapest by leaping 8.32 metres to retain his long jump title ahead of 2019 gold medallist Tajay Gayle with 8.27m on Saturday's third and penultimate day of the Jamaican Championships. Following a ninth place finish in Oregon last summer, Pinnock, who sits third in the world with a mark of 8.37m achieved two months ago, is now aiming to get to the final and secure an elusive medal.

"Most definitely, making my first world champs team was a big achievement for me (last year)... and there is a lot more left in the tank," Pinnock told Reuters. "I just need to go back to the drawing board and figure out some areas that need to be fixed up," he added.

Carey McLeod also booked his spot by cutting the sand at 8.20m for third. Shanieka Ricketts is now targeting her third world championship medal after leaping 14.79 metres (wind +2.6 m/s) to win her fifth national title in the triple jump.

The two-time world championship silver medallist was elated to recover in time from an injury sustained at the Oslo Diamond league meet on June 16 to win ahead of Ackelia Smith with 14.26m. "The mark is an indication of where I'm at this season, I've had a few struggles since the Oslo Diamond League where I had a bruised heel and just came back out of rehab and to come out today and perform and also make the national team to the world championships for a fifth time is just a blessing and I'm grateful," Ricketts told Reuters.

She noted her effort will now be focused on working to peak over the next six weeks in time for the championships in Budapest. The 2019 world shot put silver medallist Danielle Thomas-Dodd threw 19.08 metres to win her eighth national title.

"I think it was a very positive competition for me and it is a good indication of where I'm at despite the circumstance of competing against one other athlete," Thomas-Dodd said. Having already improved her career best and national record to 19.77m in May, she is now "very confident" and aiming to challenge for a second medal at the world championships level next month.

"I always say that everyone has to show up on the day, so I never count myself out. I think once I continue to be consistent, as I am right now, anything is possible," Thomas-Dodd reasoned. Traves Smikle won the discus title with 66.12m on his fifth attempt ahead of Roje Stona 65.92m and 2019 world championship silver medallist Fedrick Dacres 65.79m.

Meanwhile, five-time 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her long-awaited season debut with victory over 200m at 22.39 seconds to progress to Sunday's final of the half lap event. The third fastest woman of all time with 10.60 seconds, who has a card entry to the World Championships as defending champion, had delayed the start of her season due to a knee injury.

Shericka Jackson, fresh off her world leading 10.65 seconds to win the 100m national title on Friday, cruised to 22.84 to win her semi-final and progress to the final of the half lap event on Sunday. Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ended fifth in the 100m withdrew from the 200m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023