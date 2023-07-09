Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Updated: 09-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:35 IST
Highlights of the seventh day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (times GMT): 1301 DIMITROV KNOCKS OUT TIAFOE

American tenth seed Frances Tiafoe was bundled out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, as the Bulgarian 21st seed claimed a 6-2 6-3 6-2 win. READ MORE

Vondrousova shrugs off slow start to beat Bouzkova in all-Czech showdown It's all popping off: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne during serve

Tsitsipas brothers ousted by French teenagers in first round Order of play on Sunday

High stakes for Ukraine's Svitolina in battle against Belarusian Azarenka Rybakina on fire as she suffocates Boulter in 57 brutal minutes

Berrettini back in business after powering past Zverev How sweet it is: Eubanks's climb up the ranks is 'icing on the cake'

Tsitsipas finally earns a breather after reaching last 16 Jabeur battles back to beat Andreescu

Alcaraz gets confidence boost from Jarry test Underarm serve backfires on Davidovich Fokina as Rune prevails in five-set epic

Sabalenka back in the groove in third round win Medvedev eyes bigger prizes after taming Fucsovics

Kvitova downs Serbian qualifier to reach last 16 1245 TEENAGER ANDREEVA BEATS POTAPOVA

Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2 7-5 to enter the fourth round, where she will face American Madison Keys. The 16-year-old Andreeva is making her first-ever appearance in the Wimbledon main draw. 1225 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Marketa Vondrousova moved into the quarter-finals after beating fellow Czech and 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3. 1006 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive title at the grasscourt Grand Slam, while women's top seed Iga Swiatek will also return to Centre Court when she takes on Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina will face Belarusian two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round.

