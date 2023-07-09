Left Menu

Paris Saint-Germain signs France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich

Its a very special day for me and Im very happy to be here, Hernndez said in a statement from PSG.Hernndez won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.We would like to thank Lucas Hernndez for four very successful years together.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:40 IST
Paris Saint-Germain signs France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday it has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn't played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

"I'm really excited! I've been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it's finally happened. It's a very special day for me and I'm very happy to be here," Hernández said in a statement from PSG.

Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

"We would like to thank Lucas Hernández for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion. FC Bayern wishes him all the best for the future," said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023