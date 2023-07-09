Left Menu

PSG ropes in French defender Lucas Hernandez on five-year contract

Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday announced the signing of French left-back Lucas Hernandez on a five-year deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

Lucas Hernandez (Photo/PSG.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Lucas Hernandez. The French international defender has signed a five-year contract with the Club," read PSG's statement. Lucas Hernandez is regarded as one of the best full-backs of the current generation, his status was further elevated as he played a key role in Didier Deschamps' side's triumph in the World Cup 2018.

The left-footed defender started every match at the World Cup and ended the tournament with two assists in France's crucial encounters. The first one came in the Round of 16 win over Argentina (4-3) while the second one was in the final against Croatia (4-2).

The 27-year-old has made 33 appearances for the national team. After suffering a serious injury against Australia in France's opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Lucas Hernandez has not donned the blue jersey. His solid record at the international level reflects the many titles that he has won during his various experiences at the club level.

In 2018, he won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid. He eventually joined Bayern Munich in 2019, where he quickly established his place in the playing XI. By 2020, he had won six trophies with the German Giantswhioch included the Champions League, the Bundesliga, another UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

Hernandez was crowned as the German champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and won the German Super Cup in 2022. "I'm really excited! I've been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it's finally happened. It's a very special day for me and I'm very happy to be here," said Lucas Hernandez as quoted by PSG's official website. (ANI)

