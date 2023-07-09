Left Menu

All India Chess Federation sets bold vision for chess development

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with representatives from 32 state member units, esteemed dignitaries, and key officials in attendance.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:56 IST
Chess (Source: All India Chess Federation). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with representatives from 32 state member units, esteemed dignitaries, and key officials in attendance. Held in Kanpur on February 9, the meeting served as a platform to discuss critical issues, outline strategies, and embark on an ambitious journey to enhance the development of chess in India.

According to the official press release, In a landmark decision, the All India Chess Federation President Dr. Sanjay Kapoor announced that the Indian chess league might finally be a reality as he announced to invite tenders for the same in the near future. Following the huge success of just finished Global Chess League in Dubai, it was almost imperative that the AICF announces its own addition and Dr. Sanjay Kapoor did not mince his words, "The Indian league will happen soon certainty, we're working actively on a new process which will be in place soon", he said.

It is also planned to have a development program for All States and in this regard, all affiliates of AICF will receive 7 Lakhs per annum in addition to 200 Chess sets. In another significant transformation move, the AICF president announced, "A special management board under the leadership of the AICF President Dr Kapoor will be set up to run things smoothly under a professional set-up. This committee will overlook all important affairs of AICF".

Besides that, AICF also decided to bring on board a professional agency to look after the revenue and bring in more sponsorship. The AICF also announced the team for the Asian Games to be held in September in Hangzhou, China. Grandmasters D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa willl don the Indian hats in the open section while in the women, K Humpy, D Harika, R Vasihali, Vantika Aggarwal and B Savitha Shri will represent the women's team event.

In the individual section, Vidit and Arjun will represent while in the women's Humpy and Harika will participate in the women's rapid. (ANI)

