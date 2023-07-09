"It wasn't an easy target because...": India all-rounder Deepti Sharma

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma admitted that the 115-run target set by Bangladesh wasn't a walk in the park for the Indian team in their 7-wicket victory at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Sunday. Shafali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar and Minnu Mani outclassed the hosts with the ball to restrict them to a total of 114.

India stumbled twice in the powerplay while chasing the target, which made it clear that it won't be an easy chase for the visitors. But Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana's masterclass with the bat took them across the finishing line with ease.

But in the post-match conference, Deepti had a different view about what actually transpired on the pitch. "See it wasn't an easy target because the wicket was slow and as a batting unit we covered it up well," Deepti said in the post-match conference.

She further went on to reveal the batting and bowling approach she adopts when the surface turns out to be a bit tricky. "If I talk about myself I play according to the ball or the situation the wicket whether it's slow or fast doesn't matter that much. See such wickets help the spinners we try to take advantage of it, when it is a turning wicket so as a bowling unit and I personally fell good when the wicket helps as it turns and bounces, those things give confidence to bowlers," Deepti added.

Bangladesh's struggle with the bat and ball has certainly raised doubt about whether they have progressed in the past few months or not. Deepti affirmed that the hosts are getting better with each passing game. "As a bowling side they are very good and with each series, they are improving they can still improve but they have improved and it is visible. They played well in the powerplay and even in the middle overs they played well. The new and emerging players also played well initially. We bowled according to a plan in the middle overs. They are mature enough and they can do better," Deepti signed off.

While coming to the match, India skipper Harmanpreet's unbeaten half-century and Smriti Mandhana's 38 guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the first T20I match against Bangladesh. India stumbled twice in the powerplay while chasing a low total of 115. Shafali Verma was the first batter to fall as Marufa Akter trapped the young batter right in front of the stumps on her third delivery of the very first over of the second innings.

But Mandhana and Harmanpreet took charge and chopped off 70 runs from the target to ensure India's victory. India will play the second T20I on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)