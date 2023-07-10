Left Menu

Tennis-Keys ends Andreeva's dream run to reach second Wimbledon quarter-final

World number 102 Andreeva, who was looking to become the youngest player to reach the last eight of the grasscourt Grand Slam since Anna Kournikova in 1997, fought valiantly against Keys but was ultimately overwhelmed by the experienced American. The 28-year-old Keys began the match in typically aggressive fashion, firing off powerful returns and groundstrokes to break serve and go 2-0 ahead.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:51 IST
Tennis-Keys ends Andreeva's dream run to reach second Wimbledon quarter-final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mirra Andreeva's fairytale Wimbledon debut came to an end after the 16-year-old Russian was beaten 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 by Madison Keys, who battled back from a set and a break down to win the fourth-round tie on Monday. World number 102 Andreeva, who was looking to become the youngest player to reach the last eight of the grasscourt Grand Slam since Anna Kournikova in 1997, fought valiantly against Keys but was ultimately overwhelmed by the experienced American.

The 28-year-old Keys began the match in typically aggressive fashion, firing off powerful returns and groundstrokes to break serve and go 2-0 ahead. However, Andreeva broke back immediately courtesy of a lucky net cord before showing great variation to upset Keys' rhythm, making her opponent uncomfortable with slices and drop shots as she broke twice more in quick succession to take the opener.

Keys continue to commit a stream of unforced errors as Andreeva raced to a 3-0 lead in the second, but the 25th seed upped her game, putting the match back on serve with a delicate left-handed winner and forcing a tiebreak, which she won. The breaker seemed to take the wind out of Andreeva's sails. Keys stormed into an early 2-0 lead in the third set after the Russian double faulted in her opening service game, before finishing off her opponent in a shade over two hours.

In her second quarter-final at Wimbledon, Keys will face either second-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka or another Russian in Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 21st seed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023