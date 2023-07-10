Left Menu

Paris 2024: China, Pakistan and Spain to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

China and Spain are the other two nations scheduled to host the men's and women's competitions, along with Pakistan.

International Hockey Federation logo (Photo: FIH). Image Credit: ANI
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday confirmed that China, Pakistan and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from January 13 to 21 in 2024. "As confirmed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) oday, China, Pakistan and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024," FIH said in an official statement.

Pakistan is set to host an international hockey event after nearly 19 years. Eight teams will compete in Lahore from January 13 to January 24 of next year. Pakistan last hosted a FIH competition in 2004. China and Spain are the other two nations scheduled to host the men's and women's competitions, along with Pakistan. Each tournament will consist of 8 teams (16 teams per gender in total).

Women: Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament).Men: Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament). The top 3 teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments will qualify for Paris 2024. They will join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup).

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender will play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes. (ANI)

