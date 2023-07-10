Left Menu

After a defeat in the 3rd Ashes Test by England, Australian captain Pat Cummins keeps all options open for the 4th Test match at Manchester beginning on July 19.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:15 IST
"You keep all options open, we will work out best...": Australian skipper Pat Cummins on team selection for 4th Ashes Test
Australian captain Pat Cummins (Twitter: Photo/CricketAus). Image Credit: ANI
After defeat in the 3rd Ashes Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins has kept all options open for the 4th Test match at Manchester beginning July 19. England defeated Australia by three wickets and kept themselves in the Ashes series.

In the five-match series, the Aussies need to win one more Test to lift the Ashes trophy. Pat Cummins will be considering all options to decide the 'Starting 11' against England for the 4th Test match in Manchester.

"You keep all options open, we have got nine or 10 days now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days," Cummins said, according to ICC. "But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh Hazlewood will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI."

Cummins stopped short of guaranteeing all-rounder Mitch Marsh a place for Old Trafford but admitted it would be difficult to leave out the 31-year-old following his superb century at Headingley and solid contributions with the ball. "Yeah, it's possible but, I mean, it was a pretty impressive week, wasn't it?" Cummins said of Marsh.

Pat Cummins also expressed his views about teammate Todd Murphy. "We would have liked to have got Todd into the game a bit more and I am sure next week in Manchester there will be a bit more spin for him." Chris Woakes and Harry Brook put on an impressive display with the bat, supported by Mark Wood's crucial contribution in the game's final moments to pull off a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Australia on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

